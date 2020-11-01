'Contractual workers to be treated as govt employees in Congress regime': Kamal Nath's 'masterstroke' ahead of MP bypolls

Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath on Sunday tried playing a masterstroke just ahead of the date of the bye-elections in the state. Nath tweeted that a Congress government, if elected in power, would declare contractual employees as ‘government employees’ and make sure that they get salaries accordingly.

The tweet came on the last day of campaigning on Sunday. On November 3, polling in 28 constituencies will be conducted and this announcement may influence the polling choice among the voters.

In a series of tweets, Nath said, “If Congress forms the government, the ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, and Anganwadi assistants, will be declared as permanent government employees and their honorarium will be increased. We promised that”.

In another tweet, he said, “If Congress forms the government, the contractual employees and Raojgar Sahayak will be regularised and their honorarium and facilities will be given like government employees. Those who were thrown out of a job in the BJP government regime, those contractual employees will again be going to get the job just like they had during the Congress government’s time. We promised this”.

In the third tweet, he said that the BJP government has changed the retirement age of the Class 4th employees from 62 to 60. It is alleged that the government’s decision has put the employees in the butter-bread problem and also exposed the BJP’s mala fide intention towards the employees.

Farmers' Loans

In the elections of 2018, the Congress has promised to waive off the farmers' loan up to 2 lakh and after the announcement, the Congress had formed the government defeating the BJP after 15 years.

Now once again the Congress has played the same card but on another section of the society.