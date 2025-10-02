Rajasthan: BSF Performs 'Shastra Puja' On India-Pakistan Border In Jaisalmer On Vijayadashami – Videos | X @airnewsalerts

Jaisalmer: On the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, the Border Security Force (BSF) in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, performed the traditional 'Shastra Puja' on Thursday at the India-Pakistan border. The ceremonial worship of weapons sent a strong message of readiness and resolve from the Jaisalmer Artillery Regiment to any adversaries across the border.

About Vijayadashami

Vijayadashami, celebrated as the triumph of good over evil, holds deep significance in Indian tradition. It marks the day Lord Ram defeated the demon king Ravan, symbolising the victory of righteousness over injustice. For India’s armed and paramilitary forces, this day carries additional importance as it underscores their commitment to protecting the nation from any threats.

At the BSF's Artillery Regiment camp in the desert terrain of Jaisalmer, the day began with traditional fervour.

Soldiers dressed in ceremonial attire gathered early in the morning to perform the ritualistic worship of weapons. The proceedings commenced with the invocation of Goddess Durga and her divine protectors, Yoginis Jaya and Vijaya.

Floral offerings were made to the artillery, and each weapon from small arms to heavy artillery was cleaned, adorned with turmeric and vermillion tilak, and sanctified with Ganga water.

Amidst the chants of hymns and the reverberation of patriotic slogans, soldiers saluted their weapons, treating them not merely as instruments of war but as sacred symbols of Shakti, or divine power.

Chants of "Jai Hind", “Bharat Mata ki Jai,” “BSF Zindabad,” and “Artillery Regiment Amar Rahe” echoed through the camp, underscoring the high morale and readiness of the force.

Commandant Shakti Singh Tanwar's Statement

Commandant Shakti Singh Tanwar, head of the Artillery Regiment said, “This is not just a ritual of weapon worship. In 'Operation Sindoor', our regiment delivered a decisive and fitting response to Pakistan’s hostile attempts. We neutralised multiple enemy posts and demonstrated that the BSF is fully capable across every domain.”

Operation Sindoor, a recent security operation, showcased the BSF’s coordination with the Indian Army in thwarting cross-border infiltration attempts.

According to Tanwar, the regiment operated tirelessly during the mission, with soldiers remaining on high alert without rest for several nights. “It wasn’t just about pulling the trigger it was about upholding the sovereignty of the nation,” he added.

Jaisalmer, with its vast and scorching desert terrain, stands as a critical front for India’s border security. Here, BSF personnel maintain a relentless vigil along the International Border. During 'Operation Sindoor', soldiers patrolled continuously, often taking positions atop sand dunes, refusing to allow any breach of the border.

“The BSF is not just a paramilitary force; it is the first line of defence for the country,” Tanwar added.

“Our regiment is constantly being upgraded with modern equipment, including drones, night-vision cameras, and radar systems. 'Operation Sindoor' proved that we are not just guardians of the border but warriors capable of facing any combat scenario head-on.”

The observance of Vijayadashami at the border serves not only as a religious ritual but also as a reaffirmation of the BSF’s unwavering dedication. It conveys a message of strength, vigilance, and patriotism to the nation and its adversaries alike.

