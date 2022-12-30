New Year Bonanza: Jio launches 5G services in Indore, Bhopal

Representative Image

Indore/Bhopal: Reliance Jio announced the launch of its 5G services in Indore and Bhopal just a week ahead of the big-ticket 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas (PBD) conference and Global Investor Summit (GIS-2023) scheduled in the city next month.

The PBD is scheduled from January 8 to 10 while the GIS will be held on January 11 and 12.

As a New Year bonanza, the Jio customers will be able to get the service by invitation at no extra cost. Named True 5G, the services will be rolled out in Jabalpur and Gwalior next month.

The launch came as a surprise to both customers and experts in the telecom sector. With this, Jio became the first and only operator to launch 5G services covering Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain, where Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had rolled out the 5G services at Mahakal Lok on December 14.

“Jio users of Indore and Bhopal will be invited through the Jio Welcome Offer to experience unlimited data at up to 1 Gbps+ speeds at no additional cost. By the end of December 2023, every town and taluka of the State will be able to enjoy 5G services. Jio has invested Rs 4,420 cr in the state for deployment of its True 5G network,” a Jio spokesperson said.

Who can experience 5G services

-One should receive a welcome offer from Jio and the handset should be 5G compatible.

-The software of the mobile handset should be upgraded by the handset manufacturing company.

-Recharge of at least Rs 239 must be done by customers.

-There is no need to change SIM, it will be automatically upgraded by Jio.

-The customers will get the welcome offer in the notification segment through My Jio App, which is by default downloaded in the mobile phone.

-The eligible customers will have to just change the network.

-In the network change segment they will have the select the option Jio True 5G in place of LTE of 4G.

(As informed by Raghvendra Tripathi, former president of MP Computer Telecom Association)