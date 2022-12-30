Indore: Don’t drink and drive, says Police

Representational Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indore police have issued an advisory for New Year revellers warning that strict action would be taken against those who are found drinking and driving on the night of December 31.

DCP (Traffic) Mahesh Chandra Jain has instructed all the officers of the department to take action against rash drivers and people driving after consuming liquor. Checkpoints will be there all over the city and police will be armed with breath analyzers.

Police said every year there are numerous drunken driving cases in the city on New Year’s eve and there are many road accidents also. Special checking will be carried out outside pubs, hotels, restaurants, liquor shops and ahatas to stop and detain anyone found drinking and driving. Vehicles of offenders would be seized, police said.

“I have directed that vehicles of such drivers would be seized and action would be taken against them under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act,” said DCP.