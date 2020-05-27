Negligence amid corona crisis: In Bhopal, JP doctors send coronavirus suspect’s body to Hamidia for autopsy

BHOPAL: A 55-year-old woman who was suspected to be a COVID-19 positive was referred to Hamidia hospital by the doctors in JP Hospital, for post-mortem. The grave negligence was caught at Hamidia Hospital.

The Ratibad cops when took the woman to the hospital, they were asked by the doctors in Hamidia to take her for the crematorium as she was a suspect of the COVID-19.

The grave negligence was reported at the state-run JP Hospital on Tuesday morning around 4:30 am.

The on duty sub inspector (SI) Suneel Dubey said that Harbobai, a resident of Neelbad complained of sneezing and other such symptoms like that of a COVID-19 suspect.

She was taken to the JP Hospital where the doctors, pronounced her brought dead and asked the on-duty cops to take the body to Hamidia for post-mortem.

Even the doctors also found the woman to be a COVID-19 suspect.

A Ratibad police station staff who accompanied the body said when the doctors in Hamidia found the woman to be a COVID-19 suspect, they immediately asked them to take her to crematorium.

Dr Yash Sarraf of the Hamidia Hospital said he asked the cops to take the body for post-mortem as she was a suspect of COVID-19. Sarraf said he did not know why the body was sent to Hamidia.