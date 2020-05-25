Bhopal: 20-year-old commits suicide after parents refuse to recharge his mobile internet pack

A 20-year-old man allegedly committed suicide on Sunday in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal after his parents denied to recharge his mobile internet pack amid coronavirus lockdown.
S Sharma, Station-In charge, Bagsewaniya, Bhopal told news agency ANI, "He was constantly asking his mother to recharge his internet pack; he committed suicide after being denied. Probe on." The officials said that further investigation into the case is underway.
Meanwhile, the recovery rate of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients in Madhya Pradesh, which has more than 6,000 infected people so far, increased to 51 per cent.
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that better arrangements are being made for the treatment of corona patients in the state. "The recovery rate from coronavirus has increased to 51 per cent. Currently the lockdown imposed in the districts will have to be strictly followed and it has been ensured that it should be relaxed as per the guidelines", he added.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)