Bhopal: 20-year-old commits suicide after parents refuse to recharge his mobile internet pack

Meanwhile, the recovery rate of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients in Madhya Pradesh, which has more than 6,000 infected people so far, increased to 51 per cent.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said that better arrangements are being made for the treatment of corona patients in the state. "The recovery rate from coronavirus has increased to 51 per cent. Currently the lockdown imposed in the districts will have to be strictly followed and it has been ensured that it should be relaxed as per the guidelines", he added.