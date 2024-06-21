NEET Row: Admission To Be Finalized For 4,800 MBBS Seats In Medical Colleges And 1,383 Seats In Dental Colleges In MP

Representational image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Uncertainty looms over the admission on 6000 MBBS and dental seats in Madhya Pradesh owing to the NEET paper leak case. Admissions need to be finalized for 4,800 MBBS seats in medical colleges and 1,383 seats in dental colleges, including private ones. The Directorate of Medical Education (DME) has yet to receive a list of selected students from the Central government.

People aware of the development at DME said that Madhya Pradesh NEET Counselling 2024 is likely to be conducted in July. There will be four rounds of counselling for 85% of state quota seats in MP: Round 1, Round 2, Mop-up Round (if seats remain vacant), and college level. A total of 37 government and private MBBS and BDS colleges in Madhya Pradesh will be participating in MP NEET 2024 Counselling.

Read Also Horrific VIDEO: Miscreants Drag Youth By Collar Alongside Moving Train At Bhopal Railway Station

DME director Dr AK Shrivastava said, 'Counseling for admission in MBBS and dental colleges has not started in Madhya Pradesh as we have not been provided the final list of selected candidates. Therefore, uncertainty continues over admission in undergraduate MBBS and dental courses following the NEET paper leak.'

Counseling will be for over 4,800 MBBS seats in 13 government medical colleges and private institutes, as they have half of these seats. There are 63 dental seats in government colleges and 1,320 in private dental colleges, the director elaborated.

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET UG-2024) row also reached the Supreme Court and High Court of Madhya Pradesh.

Concern over the NEET exam was triggered after rumours of leaked question papers and the fact that 1,563 students received grace marks allowing them to score a perfect 720. The National Testing Agency (NTA), and the government, took †flak over allegations of leaked question papers and preferential marking for the NEET exams. The NEET-UG 2024, conducted by NTA, saw participation from over 24 lakh candidates across 4,750 centres in 571 cities on May 5, with results announced on June 4.