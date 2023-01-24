NEET PG 2023: MP high court grants interim relief to MBBS students

Madhya Pradesh High Court |

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Principal bench of Madhya Pradesh high court at Jabalpur on Tuesday granted interim relief to MBBS students allowing them to apply online for NEET PG (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Post-Graduation).

According to the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) schedule, the last date for filling the form is January 27. The forms will be accepted till noon.

The exam is scheduled for March 5. Around 1,500 MBBS students are currently out of the race as their internship is completing on July 25, while the cut-off date is June 30.

Advocate Aditya Sanghi, who appeared on behalf of MBBS students, said, “MBBS students of MP who have been declared in-eligible as their 1-year internship is ending on 25 July 2023- around a month later then the cutoff date-, will now be able to at least fill their forms.”

“Because of the omission and commission of MP Medical Science University, Jabalpur the internship started on July 25, 2022 will automatically end on completion of one year ie July 25, 2023. The HC granted the interim relief to the petitioners allowing them to fill up the forms by last date -January 27, 2023. The cut-off date for online application is Jan 27, 2023 till 11: 55 am. Full one year of the MBBS students would have been wasted for being denied Pre PG examination eligibility due to non completion of internship period, ” said the advocate.