NEET, JEE 2020: MP private engineering colleges support holding exams

The seats in private engineering colleges have reduced drastically in past five years in absence of students. This has led to serious concern for private college owners who have now come out in support of conducting Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) on time.
One should realise the serious threat faced by engineering colleges in education sector. More than 50 engineering colleges have closed in past five years and the seats too have reduced by more than 40,000.
“Engineering colleges are under severe stress and postponement of JEE will add to worries,” LNCT College director Jai Narayan Chouksey said. The counseling for private engineering colleges will only begin after JEE results are announced.
The technical education department had decided a tentative date of September 5 for counselling in engineering colleges but considering that a petition is pending in Supreme Court, it hasn’t taken a call on 56,000 seats in engineering colleges.
Another director of engineering college said that considering lack of admissions in engineering colleges, about 5,000 seats have been surrendered this year. In past five years, 40,980 seats have been surrendered by private colleges across the state and 50 colleges have shut down.
Technical education department counselling incharge SK Rao said that admission process is expected to start from September 5. Final decision will be taken after JEE (main) results.
Number of colleges & seats
Session year- college- seats
2015-16- 200- 94,980
2016-17- 194- 90,303
2017-18- 197- 79,899
2018-19- 197- 61,000
2019-20- 160- 63,113
2020-21- 150- 56,000
