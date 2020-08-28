Sonu Sood to help students appearing NEET-JEE 2020 reach their exam centers

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood had recently appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to assess the health risk amid COVID-19 outbreak and postpone the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). The 'Dabangg' actor, who is being hailed as the 'messiah' for his philanthropy work amid the crisis, said that in case the exams do not get postponed, he will help students reach their centers.

He took to Twitter to share about his new initiative aimed at helping students reach their examination centers if the JEE and NEET exams don't get postponed.

His post read: "Students appearing for NEET-JEE 2020 I AM STANDING BY YOU! If you are stuk anywhere, let me know your areass of travel. I will help you reach your examination centres. No one should miss their exams because of resources."