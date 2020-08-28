Sonu Sood to help students appearing NEET-JEE 2020 reach their exam centers

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood had recently appealed Prime Minister Narendra Modi to assess the health risk amid COVID-19 outbreak and postpone the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). The 'Dabangg' actor, who is being hailed as the 'messiah' for his philanthropy work amid the crisis, said that in case the exams do not get postponed, he will help students reach their centers.
He took to Twitter to share about his new initiative aimed at helping students reach their examination centers if the JEE and NEET exams don't get postponed.
His post read: "Students appearing for NEET-JEE 2020 I AM STANDING BY YOU! If you are stuk anywhere, let me know your areass of travel. I will help you reach your examination centres. No one should miss their exams because of resources."
Sonu Sood hopped on the bandwagon of activists and politicians who have appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to assess the health risk and postpone the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) until the situation becomes conducive to hold the exams.
Sonu’s tweet read, “It’s my request to (the) government of India, to postpone the #Neet/#JEE exams in the current situation of the country! In the given #COVID19 situation, we should care utmost & not risk the lives of students! #PostponeJEE_NEETinCOVID.”
Aspirants appear in the JEE for admission into the premier engineering colleges and the NEET for undergraduate medical courses. The JEE (Main) is scheduled to be held between September 1 and 6, while the JEE (Advanced) on September 27. The NEET will be held on September 13.
Several students and political leaders across the country, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aaditya Thackeray, and DMK President M K Stalin among others, have urged the central government to postpone the examination until the spread of the COVID-19 was brought under control.