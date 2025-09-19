Nearly 16% Bhopal Municipal Corporation Garbage Vehicles Still Collect Mixed Waste |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Though Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has become more punctual in sending its garbage collection vehicles on time, 108 out of 670 vehicles lack proper waste segregation compartments and thus still collect mixed waste.

According to BMC officials, nearly 16% of BMC vehicles continue to collect un-segregated waste.

During the survey conducted in 14 localities including Itwara, Shyamala Hills, Narayan Nagar, Arera Colony, and Shahpura, 70% of residents said their segregated waste was collected without any checks as drivers neither verified nor refused mixed waste.

Glass waste:

Adding to the problem, 24% of vehicles lack compartments for glass waste. It means over 160 vehicles still do not collect glass waste, while 38%, that is, around 255 vehicles are unequipped to collect electronic waste.

Hits and misses

BMC operates 670 garbage vehicles. 402 run on CNG and 268 on diesel and all are GPS-enabled. Vehicles leave for waste collection between 6.30 am and 7 am with immediate action taken in case of delays or breakdowns.

Backup vehicles are deployed to ensure coverage of all wards by 7.30 am. Despite overall improvement, some vehicles continue to miss the 7.30 am deadline. In last three three days, delays were reported in ward number 07, 44, 67, 68, 67, 60, 36, 02, 50, and 80.

Lack of coordination

In recent weeks, garbage vehicles have been reaching localities on time, thanks to tight monitoring by BMC’s central control room.

According to officials, real-time tracking and direct intervention have reduced delays significantly. Earlier, when coordination was left to assistant health officers, 40 to 50 vehicles arrived late every day.

Now, with centralised oversight, only 17 vehicles were late in the past four days. Last month, 13 drivers were served notices for repeated delays.

Sanitation staff shortage

Although vehicle punctuality has improved, the absence of sanitation workers remains a challenge. Poor coordination between AHOs, supervisors, and sanitation staff has left many wards struggling.

The worst-affected areas include municipal zone number 2, 5, 6, 10, 13, 16, 17, and 20, where cleanliness work remains either incomplete or poorly executed.

Municipal commissioner Harendra Narayan said, "The entire corporation machinery is working with full dedication to secure the top position in the Swachh Survekshan ranking. Every necessary step is being taken.”