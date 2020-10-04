NCRB Data 2019: MP sees death of at least 3 unborn girls every month

In Madhya Pradesh, at least three girls are killed even before they are born, says the data released by National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) for the year 2019. The state has earned the dubious distinction of leading the list of states in female foeticide in 2019. In the year, Madhya Pradesh reported 32 cases of foeticide, followed by Rajasthan-22, Haryana-17 , Gujarat- 15 and Bihar -15.

Sex determination test on pregnant women is illegal but the practice continues in many parts of the country, including Madhya Pradesh which saw 32 unborn children killed last year. The state also reported six cases of infanticide- is the intentional killing of infant.

In the home state, 1795 people were killed in the state due to various reasons, of these 580 are women and minor girls.

Meanwhile, as per the NCRB data, 24 women were killed for dowry.

In the state 169 people were murdered over illicit relationships, while 95 lost their lives over love affairs. The state saw 16 people dead over witchcraft suspicion. In the land property dispute 142 people lost their lives, in family disputes claimed 262 people, while petty disputes left 182 people killed.

Last year 29 people were murdered over monetary issues, and 42 for some gain. Water is still the reason where people are killed, in the state two people were killed over a water dispute.

Personal vendetta or enmity had destroyed the families, 331 people were killed in the vendetta.

The year saw 127 children including adolescents from the age less than 6 years to 16 years murdered, of these almost 60 are the girls.

Murder cases on decline in state

MP is among a few states which has seen decline in murder cases in last three years.

In 2017, as many as 1908 people were murdered, the figure came down to 1879 in 2018 and a year later, the number of murder further dropped to 1795.