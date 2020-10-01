Rapists known to victims in over 98% cases in MP: NCRB data

Less than one and a half percent of the rapes reported in 2019 in Madhya Pradesh were committed by the person unknown to the victim, the rest of the sexual assaults were committed by the known-person. The disturbing data has come to fore in the year 2019 report of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

The data on rape cases reported in the state in 2019 revealed that of the 2485 rape cases reported, in only 36 cases- which come to around 1.44% - the perpetrator was an unknown person. While in 2449 cases, the culprit was known to the victim’s family.

Equally shocking fact is that in 271 cases, the victim had fallen prey to the misdemeanour of the family member.

As per the data, 991 rapes were committed by family friend, neighbour, employer or other known person.

As many as 1187 rape were done on the pretext of the marriage. However, the male partner never fulfilled the promise and ditched the woman and girl.