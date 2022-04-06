Naxals ring alarm bells in MP's Kanha Tiger Reserve

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): Increasing activities of naxals in Kanha Tiger Reserve has become a cause of concern for forest authorities. Perturbed over recent developments, Union forest minister Bhupendra Yadav has written to CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan for immediate intervention.

“….and considering the seriousness of the issue, would like to bring to your kind notice the emerging Left Wing Extremism (LWE) activities, specially, in and around Kanha Tiger Reserve,” wrote Yadav in his letter written to Chouhan on March 28.

The Union minister has asked Chouhan for immediate intervention and to review the security situation.

The letter also mentions killing of daily wage chowkidar Sukhdeo that took place on 22 March in Mukki range of the tiger reserve.

“The body of the deceased has a bullet injury on chest and some pamphlets related to LWE movement were recovered from the spot,” read the letter.

Field director of Kanha Tiger Reserve, SK Singh admitted to the increasing movement of naxals in forest territory in and around Kanha. “Their (naxals) movement is observed in 50-60% of the tiger territory,” said Singh while talking to Free Press.

He said that LWE are more active in certain pockets of the forest including Sukaar, Bhaisanghat, Mukki and Sen Sanctuary. Sukaar and Bhaisanghat are located on the border with Chhattisgarh while Mukki is very close to the CG border.

Singh said that till now the naxals hadn’t interfered in any of the tourist activities but it didn’t look likely that the trend of not interfering would continue in future also.

Chief Wildlife Warden, forest department, JS Chouhan too admitted about movement of naxals in Kanha reserve but said that forest officials and field staff were sticking to their posts and doing their duty.

“It is a law and order problem. Our field staff is unarmed and they discharge their duties honestly,” said Chouhan.

A chowkidar Sukhdeo was killed brutally on 22 March in Mukki range of the tiger reserve. He was a resident of Malkhedi village in Balaghat district and was killed on suspicion of being a police informer by alleged Maoists.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 10:34 PM IST