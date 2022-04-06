Bhopal: Minister Usha Thakur wants bhajan mandli on trains under Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan Yojana, says it will keep pilgrims connected with God

Culture, tourism and spiritualism minister Usha Thakur wants a centralised sound system in the trains carrying pilgrims under Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan Yojana with bhajan mandalis aboard the trains.

The Mandali will keep the pilgrims connected with God by praying in the morning and evening and performing bhajans during the day.

Minister Thakur directed that the pilgrims should be presented with mementos at the end of the journey. Put stickers with the name of the district on the railway coaches, so that it will be easy for the passengers to find the coach, she said.

The minister was speaking in a meeting on Mukhyamantri Tirth Darshan Yojana at Mantralaya on Tuesday. She directed the collectors and in-charge officers of Sehore, Raisen, Vidisha, Sagar, Tikamgarh and Damoh districts through video conferencing to process the applications and bring the passengers to the station conveniently.

Thakur said that all the nodal officers should ensure prior preparations for the smooth conduct of the journey. Passengers should not face any inconvenience. She directed that by giving wide publicity to the event in all the districts, applications should be received by April 7. The selected applications should be sent to the concerned IRCTC official by April 12, so that the ID cards of the passengers can be received from IRCTC by the districts on time. The name, age, coach number and seat number of the passenger should be clearly mentioned in the ID card.

Kashi Vishwanath pilgrimage from April 19 to 22

Minister Usha Thakur said that the Kashi Vishwanath pilgrimage would start from Rani Kamlapati railway station on April 19 and will reach Varanasi while stopping at Sagar. Pilgrims from Bhopal, Sehore, Raisen, Vidisha, Sagar, Tikamgarh and Damoh districts will participate in it. The boarding of passengers of Sehore and Raisen districts will be at (Rani Kamlapati) station and pilgrims from Sagar, Tikamgarh and Damoh districts will board the train at Sagar station. The work of bringing pilgrims from the districts to the station will be done by the district administration. Citizens of 60 years and above (02 years relaxation for women) will be able to apply for travel at their nearest tehsil, local body, district offices.

Published on: Wednesday, April 06, 2022, 12:03 PM IST