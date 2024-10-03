Navratri 2024: Hindu Seva Parishad Imposes Traditional Dress Code For Entry In Temples Across Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Hindu Seva Parishad has introduced a dress code to secure entry in the temple across Jabalpur. The organisation has begun putting up posters outside various temples in the city, informing devotees of the new rules.

The Hindu Seva Parishad has also urged temple priests to enforce the new guidelines. Devotees wearing inappropriate or "vulgar" clothing will be denied entry to the temple. The Parishad has warned that they will take action against anyone violating the dress code.

According to information, on Thursday, the Hindu Seva Parishad released new guidelines for entry in temples. The decision was taken after several devotees were seen visiting the temple in 'inappropriate' clothing.

Posters of the guidelines have been put up outside as well as inside the temples. The hindu outfit has also urged the temple management to enforce the new rules and take action against anyone violating the dress code.

Only individuals wearing traditional attire, such as sarees or salwar suits, will be allowed to enter temples. The organization has prohibited the entry of devotees wearing jeans, t-shirts, ripped jeans, tops, and other modern or revealing outfits. Posters have been put up at temple entrances across the city to inform the public of these restrictions.

Reasoning Behind the Guidelines

Nitin Sonpali, an official of the Hindu Seva Parishad, explained that these steps are being taken to protect the sanctity of Sanatan Dharma. The Parishad believes that stricter dress code regulations will help preserve religious and cultural values in temples.

Some temple-goers, like devotee Priyanka Verma, expressed surprise upon seeing the new posters and learning about the dress code guidelines.