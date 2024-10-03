 Big Brother Is Watching! MP’s Own Cyber Watchdog Is Functional
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBig Brother Is Watching! MP’s Own Cyber Watchdog Is Functional

Big Brother Is Watching! MP’s Own Cyber Watchdog Is Functional

Madhya Pradesh is the second state in the country to have a hi-tech cyber security agency of its own. West Bengal was the first.

RAJESH THAKURUpdated: Thursday, October 03, 2024, 03:52 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Big Brother is now keeping an eye on the agencies and departments of the state government to ensure that they do not compromise with cyber security norms, besides protecting the government's secured networks from ransomware and other types of cyber attacks and resolve cyber-security related issues. 

The State Cyber Security Incident Response Team (CSIRT), an autonomous body, headed by a joint director, and comprising a technically competent team of experts, scientists and engineers, has become functional.  

The new body is functioning along the lines of and in coordination with the central agency Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In). Madhya Pradesh is the second state in the country to have a hi-tech cyber security agency of its own. West Bengal was the first.   

Read Also
Bomb Squad Deployed At Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple; Probe On To Authenticate Threat Letter
article-image

The CSIRT will prepare framework, policies, protocols and procedures related to cyber security to be followed and complied with by the departments, corporations and agencies of the state government.    Vaibhav Shrivastawa, joint director of CSIRT told Free Press, that they are functioning from the Vallabh Bhavan annexe. “The infrastructure is being built.

FPJ Shorts
'District Collectors Have Powers To Issue Blanket Closure Order For Liquor Shops For Specific Time': Bombay HC
'District Collectors Have Powers To Issue Blanket Closure Order For Liquor Shops For Specific Time': Bombay HC
Community In Mumbai Urges Renaming Of Underground Metro Stations To Honor Local History Ahead of Its Inauguration
Community In Mumbai Urges Renaming Of Underground Metro Stations To Honor Local History Ahead of Its Inauguration
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Urges HM Amit Shah To Declare Poll Candidates
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: CM Eknath Shinde Urges HM Amit Shah To Declare Poll Candidates
Govinda Misfire Mystery: Police Urged To Probe As 9mm Bullet Found Despite Actor Owning .32 Bore Revolver
Govinda Misfire Mystery: Police Urged To Probe As 9mm Bullet Found Despite Actor Owning .32 Bore Revolver

It is a continuous process but we are functional,” he said. Shrivastawa said that they have already issued confidential advisories to different departments and agencies and have organised two training sessions of Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) – who will be the nodal officers for cyber security for different departments.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh Woman Seeks Divorce Over Lack of 'Garam Masala'; Hubby Brings 10 Packets To Win Her...
article-image

CSIRT will also help the state government in proactively reaching out to its citizens with e-governance without jeopardising their personal data. It will also deal with financial frauds committed using vulnerabilities in digital systems. The CSIRT will conduct cyber security safety audits of state government departments and agencies.

The vulnerabilities detected in the system would be conveyed to the head of the organisation or department concerned, who will be expected to rectify them. It the rectification is not done, the CSIRT will have to the power to block the access of that particular agency to the government's cyber network.

This will be the preventive role of the proposed body. It will also play a reactive role in detecting cyber attacks and limiting the damage done by them.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Water Tanker Rams Into 3 Cars After Its Brakes Fail In Bhopal

MP: Water Tanker Rams Into 3 Cars After Its Brakes Fail In Bhopal

Big Brother Is Watching! MP’s Own Cyber Watchdog Is Functional

Big Brother Is Watching! MP’s Own Cyber Watchdog Is Functional

Bhopal: Numerous Obstacles Began To Arise In Lives Of Leaders While Residing In Certain Houses

Bhopal: Numerous Obstacles Began To Arise In Lives Of Leaders While Residing In Certain Houses

Madhya Pradesh: Administrators Running Most Of Co-Operative Institutions

Madhya Pradesh: Administrators Running Most Of Co-Operative Institutions

MP: Anurag Jain To Take Charge As Chief Secretary

MP: Anurag Jain To Take Charge As Chief Secretary