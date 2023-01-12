National Youth Day: HM Narottam Mishra performs Surya Namaskar with school kids in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Home Minister Narottam Mishra performed Surya Namaskar with school children at Government Subhash Excellence Higher Secondary School to mark National Youth Day on January 12.

Mishra, along with Mayor Malti Rai, participated in the Mass Surya Namaskar programme at the Government Subhash Excellence Higher Secondary School, Shivaji Nagar, Bhopal, and performed the Sun Salutation.

The birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda is celebrated as the National Youth Day, and to mark the occasion, a mass Surya Namaskar is performed in different schools and colleges in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, on Thursday.

Addressing the students and officials during the program, Mishra said, "Regards to Swami Vivekananda, the great Karmayogi and symbol of national consciousness, on his birth anniversary. He is the one who brought global glory to spirituality.”

Thanking the PM and CM for organising the Mass Surya Namaskar, Mishra said, "Thanks to the Honourable Prime Minister, Chief Minister, and School Education Minister for organising the Mass Surya Namaskar program."