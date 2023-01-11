Bhopal: Women and child welfare department project officer kills self, 2 held

Pexels

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A women and child welfare department (WCD) project officer was forced to commit suicide by his two friends. The two accused invested in crypto currency on the assurance of the victim. But when they did not get the desired returns, they forced the victim to commit suicide. The Chhindwara police have arrested the two accused for abetment to suicide, said the officials on Wednesday.

Chhindwara Kotwali police station in-charge Sumer Singh told Free Press that on December 29 last year, the WDC project officer Manoj Wankhede had committed suicide. He left a suicide note and also a video message. In the message, the victim had blamed his two friends Nirmal Singh Thakur posted in Chicholi of Betul district and Brijesh Vishakarma, resident of Indore.

The deceased used to invest money in crypto currency. He suggested his friends to invest in the currency market and said that they will make huge profits from it. Both the accused invested Rs 58k and they were supposed to get around Rs 38 lakh after 20 months.

But after the time period, the value of the currency fell and the two did not make profit as promised. The two started to mount pressure on Wankhede. On this he paid around Rs 2.50 lakh to them, but they did not agree to it and filed a complaint on CM Helpline. The officer committed suicide. The police registered a case and after probe the police arrested the two and presented them in court. The court sent them to jail, the police said.

