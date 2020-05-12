National Law Institute University launches website ‘Mazdoor Mitra’ for migrant labourers

A group of students and the Centre for Labour Law of the National Law Institute University have launched a website ‘mazdoormitra.info’ to help the migrant labourers stuck at various levels amidst nationwide lockdown.

“Due to this lockdown, our migrant labourers are facing the most difficult times. Central and State Governments have started transporting the stranded migrant workers to their homes across the country but several in large numbers are facing problems,” said Amar Tandon, convener.

Through this website we act as an intermediary, we have created several whatsapp groups and they come to the rescue besides informing the right authorities, said Tandon.

The Centre for Labour Law, NLIU launched the website (www.mazdoormitra.info) on Monday. This is a unique initiative and the website provides all the official/non-government information related to the workers in times of crisis at one place. Helpline numbers issued by various state governments, information of relief centres, social organizations which are distributing ration and food to the people in trouble, etc. could be found at the website.

The contact details of Mahendra Soni (Chairperson, CLL, NLIU) as well as the CLL team have been provided on the website, on which our dear migrant workers can report their problems. Efforts will be made to provide all possible help to the people worst hit due to this calamity.

“Because of the whatsapp group and our proactive initiatives we have received about 500 calls since its launch. Most of the people are groups and NGOs who are helping the stranded labourers,” said Tandon.

He said that some class D employees have also contacted them complaining that they were deprived of their salaries by their employees. “Their cases are being taken up by our team,” he added.