Coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal, Indore, Khandwa record major jump in 1 day

Indore, Bhopal and Khandwa recorded major jump in COVID-19 infection in single day in the state on Tuesday. It is largest figure for Bhopal so far. Bhopal recorded 54 positive cases while Khandwa recorded 20 positive cases on Tuesday. On Tuesday, 42 districts got infected. Indore recorded 81 new positive cases.

Madhya Pradesh recorded 221 deaths and 4,066 positive cases. The state recorded 255 new cases. Indore recorded 92 deaths and 2016 positive cases. Bhopal recorded 858 positive cases with 34 deaths.

Ujjain recorded 45 deaths and 264 positive cases while Jabalpur recorded 137 positive cases with 7 deaths. Khargone recorded 92 positive cases while Dhar recorded 86 positive cases and Raisen recorded 65 deaths. Burhanpur recorded 60 cases.

Khandwa recorded 79, Mandsaur recorded 54 and Dewas recorded 53 cases. Hoshangabad recorded 37 and Neemuch recorded 34 cases. Gwalior recorded 29, Barwani recorded 26, Morena recorded 25 and Ratlam recorded 24 cases. Vidisha and Agar-Malwa recorded 13 cases each. Sagar recorded 10 cases. Shajapur and Bhind recorded 8 cases each. Chhindwara and Satna recorded 5 cases each. Sheopur recorded 4 cases.

Seven districts - Harda, Anuppur, Shahdol, Tikamgarh, Alirajpur, Shivpuri, and Rewa recorded 3 cases each while Sehore, Jhabua, Ashok Nagar and Dindori recorded 2 cases each. Districts like Panna, Guna , Seoni, Mandla, Sidhi recorded 1 case each.

225 cases in single day

As per health department, 255 positive cases were reported in single day in state while percentage of positive cases is 5.2. The test reports of 4,846 were released on Tuesday.

Vital statistics

Total deaths are 221 and positive cases are 4046. In all, 1860 patients have been cured. About 1901 are active cases in Madhya Pradesh.