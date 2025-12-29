Bhopal News: "Our Job Is To Take Congress Ideology To Every Person And Confront RSS," says PCC Chief Jitu Patwari | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the Congress marked its 140th Foundation Day on Sunday, the PCC chief Jitu Patwari, said that the responsibility of every party worker is to take the spirit of the Congress ideology to every individual and confront the RSS. The day also marks the 120 anniversary of Seva Dal.

Changing the mindset of those in power is our job, and protecting the country’s Constitution is also our responsibility, this will strengthen our organization,” Patwari said while addressing a programme organised on the occasion.

Attacking the BJP, Patwari said that it was engaged in destroying the Constitution. “We must strengthen the ideals of our party and take them to the masses,” he added.

Nayak gives prog a miss

When asked about the absence of state Congress media president Mukesh Nayak at the programme, Patwari avoided a direct response, saying that Nayak would participate in a press conference scheduled for January 2. On Saturday, Nayak had tendered his resignation from the Congress. The party, however, denied any such development.