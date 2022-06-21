Nasrullaganj: Damaged pipeline cause water scarcity

Representative Image

Nasrullaganj (Madhya Pradesh): Residents of many wards in Nasrullaganj tehsil are without drinking water for the past two days following damage to a water supply pipeline passing through the colony.

The problem began when workers engaged by the authorities concerned were carrying out construction work of a nullah in the area with a poclain machine. In the process, the water pipeline broke. Following this, the water supply to ward no 3 and 7 was affected. Locals said that the authorities should carry out a survey of the pipeline before carrying out such works so that necessary services are not affected.

They informed the authorities concerned about the problem after which municipality officials instructed the workers to repair the pipeline. Nevertheless, the repairing work of the damaged pipeline could not be completed because the construction company has levelled the pit with soil.

Municipality CMO Vinod Prajapati said, ‘We are repairing the damaged pipeline. Water supply to the affected areas will be restored soon. As of now, water supply arrangements in the affected wards are being done from other colonies and water tankers.’

