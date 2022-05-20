Nasrullaganj: Extempore competition organized Yuva Morcha concludes

Nasrullaganj (Madhya Pradesh): Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha, Budhani Vidhan Sabha organized an extempore competition at Krishak Sanghoshti Bhavan in Nasrullaganj on Thursday, an organizer said on Friday.

The competition was organized under the Youth Connect campaign of Yuva Morcha.

As per official handout released by Yuva Morcha, Budhni Vidhan Sabha, a total of 35 youths from seven Mandal of the assembly constituency participated in the competition. Of which, 10 participants have been selected for district level competition.

Chief Guest, Guruprasad Sharma while addressing the youth said that youth can play an important role in the development of the country.

“Youth should be ideologically strong and lead the society. I am really happy that Yuva Morcha has come up with this innovative initiative to strengthen and provide a stage to youth to express themselves,” he said.

Former state minister Maruti Shishir, Anil Jain, Basant Dubey, Mandal general secretary Kapil Khandelwal and Ajay Paliwal, Mandal vice president Ashish Sharma, district general secretary Amit Meena, district vice president Chetan Patel and others were present on the occasion.

