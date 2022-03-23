Narsinghpur: Locals submit memo to remove liquor shop

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh): The residents of Itwara Bazar locality of the district have submitted a memorandum to the collector to remove the liquor shop from the market.

According to reports, the locals were demanding to relocate the shop for the last 10 years. A local resident, Satish Sahu said that a huge gathering of people consuming alcohol were seen in the area which caused trouble for the local women and daughters.

Besides consuming alcohol in the area, the alcoholics used to create dirtiness in the locality. They used to throw disposable glasses, wrappers and other materials in front of the houses of the residents. He has been submitting memos for the last 10 years against the relocation of the shop, Sahu said.

Sahu further said that if his demand would not be fulfilled then he would stage a protest along with other residents including women.

Another resident, Neetu Sahu said that there were a lot of problems in the area, they could not step out of their houses freely. They also reported several complaints in this regard but no action was taken, Neetu added.

Excise Officer, Amrita Jain said that she would investigate into the matter and action would be taken on the basis of it.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 02:28 PM IST