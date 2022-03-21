Narsinghpur: Youth’s skeleton found in farmland

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh): A 27-year-old youth’s skeleton was found in sugarcane farm land near Bamanwada village in Narsinghpur district on Monday, the police said.

The youth was identified as Hemraj Kahar, a resident of Bamanwada village.

According to Kareli police station, Hemraj was missing from his house around 8 pm on March 8. Hemraj’s wife had lodged a missing complaint on March 10. Following the complaint, the police registered a case and started a search operation to find out his whereabouts.

In the meantime, the police received information that the human skeleton was found during the plowing of sugarcane in a field in the village. Acting on the information, Superintendent of Police (SP) Vipul Srivastava, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Kaushal Singh and Kareli police station in charge Akhilesh Mishra and other officers rushed to the spot.

The police took out the body from the field and sent it for an autopsy. Mishra said that in the prima facie it came to fore that the youth was murdered. A case was registered into the matter and further probe was on, Mishra added.

