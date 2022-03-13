Narsinghpur: Police arrest six persons in ‘Love Jihad’ case

Narsinghpur (Madhya Pradesh): Police have arrested six persons in an alleged love jihad case in Gadarwaran locality, Narsinghpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

Gadarwara police station in charge Rajpal Singh Baghel said that the accused, identified as Irfan Qureshi, a resident of Mandla, had implicated the victim in love by pretending his identity as a Hindu youth, Rahul Dubey. Irfan forcibly converted her religion and married her.

According to reports, Irfan met with the girl on the train, they exchanged their mobile number and started talking on the phone. They fell in love and planned to run away from home to get married.

On March 2, Irfan came with his car to take the girl from Gadarwara. When the girl sat in the car, she found an identity card of Irfan in the car. Then she knew about his real identity. The girl showed her protest but Irfan kidnapped her and forcibly took her with him.

Irfan took her to his brother-in-law's house in Waraseoni. Here he stayed for a day and then moved to his house in Mandla where he converted the victim’s religion and married her.

On the other hand, the family members of the girl reported a missing complaint in Gadarwara police station.

The police rescued the girl from Mandla on March 8. On the complaint of the girl, the police registered a case against Irfan Qureshi, her mother, her sister, brother-in-law, Maulvi and her friend Nadeem. The police arrested all the accused and registered the case under section 366, 368, 376, 506, 34 IPC and 3/5 Religious Freedom Act.

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 12:02 PM IST