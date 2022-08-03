Narmadapuram: Workshop organised at Samaritans School on Agnipath Scheme

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A workshop was organised at Samaritans English Medium School on Agneepath scheme, here on Tuesday.

In the workshop, students were informed about the Agnipath Scheme and also encouraged to become Agniveers. Students were told that Agnipath Scheme is a multidimensional scheme through which students can make both their future and health as well as lead a disciplined life. Besides Colonel Harpreet Singh, Subedar Major Buta Singh, Subedar Major Jatashankar, Subedar Awadhesh Singh, SDOP Parag Saini, Samaritans Director Dr. Ashutosh Sharma, Principal Prerna Rawat were also present at this occasion.Colonel Harpreet Singh explained the entire process of joining NCC to the children in detail, alongside informing them about the benefits of NCC in their career. On the other hand, SDOP Parag Saini warned students against excessive use of social media. The recruitment process of Agniveers has started in the three divisions of the Indian Armed Forces; Indian Army, Indian Navy and Indian Air Force. Students who pass out from class 10th and 12th, whose age is between 17.5 to 23 years, can apply.

