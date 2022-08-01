Narmadapuram: Hariyali teej celebrated on Trident limited premises

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The program to celebrate Hariyali Teez was organised at hostel premises of Trident limited on the banks of Narmada river on Sunday.

According to the information received, activities, including mehendi, dance and rangoli making were organised on the occasion. Performance of Ghoomer was also given during the program. Star performer award was given to Sandhya Jain. There were various awards in the events.

The program was organised under the guidance and supervision of Trident Foundation Chief Navreet Dhir. Gurjant Singh, Krishna Rani, Neetu Sharma, Santosh and Laxmi Narayan had a special contribution in making the program a success.