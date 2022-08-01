Narmadapuram: Ensure proper cleanliness, check stray animal menace, says collector Singh

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh has directed the civic body officials to ensure proper cleanliness in and also check stray animal menace on the city roads. The collector conducted a hygiene and sanitation inspection in the city on Saturday and directed the Municipality to strengthen the cleanliness system of the city.

“Besides the cleanliness, the officials need to ensure that there were no stray animals on the city roads,” said the collector during the inspection.

The collector along with the officials visited Old Age Park, Nehru Park and other areas of the city.

During the inspection of Nehru Park, he gave the order to open the nearby gym within a week and to inaugurate the park's library on August 15. The officials were also told to resolve the water logging issue at Gwaltoli.

Singh during his visit to Sethani Ghat expressed his displeasure over deployment of fewer Home Guards than required. He instructed the responsible authorities to issue notices and ensure adequate numbers of guards at the ghat.

SDM Vandana Jaat was present during the inspection along with other officers.

