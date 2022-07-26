Narmadapuram: Target to prepare 2 lakh tricolours given to women SHGs

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A campaign of “Har Ghar Tiranga” will run across the district from August 11 to 17 to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav following which a target to manufacture two lakh flags have been set for the women self-help groups operating under Madhya Pradesh State Rural Livelihood Mission.

The aim behind the same is to hoist the tri-color at every house during the Independence week.

At present, around fifty thousand flags have been manufactured. Tri-color flags are being manufactured in sewing centres set up in all development blocks of headquarters and rural areas of the district.

According to the information received Collector, Neeraj Kumar Singh has appealed that everyone should participate in the campaign. Singh has further asked authorities to organise several competitions in schools and colleges to spread awareness among the people about the importance of tri-color.

According to the sources, a very positive response has been observed to the campaign and the citizens are very optimistic to achieve the target.

