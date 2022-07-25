e-Paper Get App

Narmadapuram: Induction course of 50 police personnel promoted begins

Under the course, the police personnel will be given training on crime investigation, police station management, yoga, parade and other subjects.

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): One month long induction course of as many as 50 police personnel promoted from the post of constable to the post of head constable began on Monday under the guidance of superintendent of police Dr Gurkaran Singh and ASP Awadhesh Pratap Singh.

A number of police personnel including SDOP Parag Saini, inspector Hemant Srivastava, Santosh Chauhan, Parul Srivastava, Sanjay Chokse, Surekha Nimoda, Subedar Suraj Jamra were present in the inauguration of the induction course.

