Narmadapuram: Government advises farmers to get crop insurance

The farmers should be aware of the situation that if the insurance has been deducted for non-notified crops then they should contact the officials and get it rectified at the earliest.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, July 25, 2022, 10:38 PM IST
Representative Photo |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The government has advised the farmers to get insurance for Kharif crops sown this year till 31st July through banks under Prime Minister Fasal Bima Yojana.

JR Hedeau Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry informed that the main Kharif crop of the district is Rs 880 per hectare for irrigated fields and Rs 560 per hectare for unirrigated fields, following which he appealed to the farmers to get insured at Rs 410 per hectare under the scheme.

At the same time, non-loanee farmers can get their notified crops insured voluntarily through their respective banks, and representatives of the designated insurance company. Documents required for non -loanee farmers are Adhaar card, voter id driving licence, and other IDs validated by the governments.

