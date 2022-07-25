Newly elected corporators of Narmadapuram, Itarsi feted

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party district unit felicitated the newly elected corporators of Itarsi and Narmadapuram municipalities on Saturday evening.

On this occasion, State Vice-President and Narmadapuram division in-charge Pankaj Joshi greeted corporators by presenting party’s dupattas to them.

Joshi said that all the councillors should take advantage of schemes of the central and state governments and fulfil the dreams of Antyodaya of Pt Deendayal Uapadhaya . “Now your responsibility has increased even more. You should behave as a public servant. Fulfil the pledge of public service, which you have taken,” he said.

District incharge Rakesh Jadoun said, “All of you are lucky. Lakhs of workers have worked hard for the party, the result of which is visible today. You should serve the public by imbibing the spirit of service.”

Mahila Morcha State President Maya Narolia also expressed her views. The programme was conducted by General Secretary Prasanna Harne. MLA Sitasaran Sharma proposed vote of thanks.