Bhopal: 1,142 more water supply schemes included in Jal Jeevan Mission

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Public Health Engineering Department has approved water supply schemes in 1142 villages at a cost of Rs 608.55 lakh for rural tap water supply under Jal Jeevan Mission, said the officials on Sunday.

The work of providing water at every home of the rural population of the state through tap connections is going on continuously.

The proposals of water supply schemes received from the field offices are being sanctioned at the government level so that the works can be done according to the target in the mission. Along with new schemes, the works of retrofitting are also included in these single village schemes of water supply.

The rural population of Narmadapuram, Raisen, Betul, Ujjain, Shajapur, Ratlam, Dewas, Dhar, Barwani, Gwalior, Guna, Datia, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Mandla, Dindori, Narsinghpur, Umaria and Anuppur will benefit from approved water supply schemes.

On completion of the proposed water supply schemes, the rural families residing in these districts will be provided water through tap connections at their homes.

The availability of water has been ensured to about 51.20 lakh rural families of the state at their homes.

Similarly, there are 5,382 villages where drinking water has been provided to all the families. Under the mission, 70 to 90 percent works of water supply schemes of more than 23 thousand 700 villages are about to be completed and works of group and single water supply schemes have been started for more than 7,300 villages.