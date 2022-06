Narmadapuram: Tribal woman elected sarpanch

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A tribal woman in Taku village in Kesla Block of the district has been elected as sarpanch unopposed.

Besides, 16 panch were also elected unopposed. The decision of the villagers to elect sarpanch unopposed came after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that those panchayats which elect sarpanch and panch unopposed, would be awarded.

Rajni Kajle who has been elected as sarpanch said that villagers held a meeting and decided to elect sarpanch and panch unopposed.

The elected panch are Dorilal Kajle, Nandkishore Kasde, Santosh Yadav, Vijay Kalme, Santosh Batti, Jaiprakash Barse, Rajkumar Mehto, Rekha Kasde, Jaganti Kasde, Kavita Seelukar, Sumantra Mwase, Kavita Kasde, Seema Thackeray, Rashmi Barse, Bindra Tiwari and Rekha Yadav.

Former sarpanch, Banwarilal Yadav and villagers including Munnilal Bhusare, Brajesh Srivastava, Sudhir Tiwari, Sanjesh Bareva, Ramnarayan Yadav, Rajkumar Mehto, Hansraj, Manohar Dhurve, Nanuram Kajle, Rajendra Mehto, Shivram Yadav, Ramshankar Mwase played an important role in taking decision to elect sarpanch and panch unopposed.