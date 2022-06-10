Narmadapuram: Administration on toes, poll preparations underway

Pic for representation

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): District and police administration is fully prepared to conduct the three-tier panchayat elections peacefully.

District collector and election officer Neeraj Kumar Singh and district superintendent of police Gurkaran Singh inspected polling stations in remote areas and reviewed arrangements there. The district administration has claimed to have completed all preparations.

Singh said the process of printing ballot papers will start after the withdrawal of nomination and allotment of election symbols.

The polling teams are being trained at present, she said. The police department is taking action against identified criminals in the city to ensure full-proof security.

They are also taking action against those who smuggle illicit liquor and drugs. Police are keeping a check on people entering and leaving the city, the vehicles running on the streets and the guests at hotels, lodges and dharamshala.

Superintendent of police (SP) Gurkaran Singh said that during elections, elaborate security arrangements have been made to ensure smooth and peaceful polls.

As many as 200 police officers, 500 special police officers, 200 home guard personnel and 80 soldiers of SAFs are being deployed across the city.

Along with this, police patrolling teams will continuously patrol the area on the day of polling, he said, adding that help from drones might be taken if needed.

The administration has also arranged for vehicles to carry polling teams and polling materials to the polling booths.

As many as 99 buses, 167 mini buses, 8 tractors, 3 Gypsies and 145 jeeps have been booked to use on polling day and 21 buses, 32 mini buses, 1 tractor, 3 Gypsies and 33 jeeps have been kept in reserve, Singh said.

He said voting is to be held in 1,260 polling stations in three phases. First phase polls will be held at 365 polling stations, second phase polls at 419 polling stations and third phase polls at 476 polling stations in the city.

Singh said that ballot boxes are available in polling stations as per requirement of voters. He said that preparations for elections are being done in accordance with the guidelines given by the State Election Commission (SEC) from time to time.

