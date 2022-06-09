Narmadapuram: State Election Commission appointed observer inspects scrutiny of nomination papers

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The election observer appointed by the State Election Commission (SEC), DD Agrawal- a retired IAS officer reviewed the scrutiny process of nomination papers at the Collectorate office on Tuesday, an official said on Wednesday.

Collector and District Election Officer Neeraj Kumar Singh, District Panchayat CEO Manoj Sarayam, Additional Collector Manoj Singh Thakur and other officers were also present.

Observer DD Aggarwal enquired about the nomination papers to be received from each ward for district panchayat. Neeraj Kumar Singh informed Agrawal about the process of scrutiny of nomination papers going on and preparations for voting.

After this, Observer Agrawal visited Kesla, Seoni-Malwa and Itarsi and enquired about the process of scrutiny of nomination papers from the Returning Officer and gave necessary guidance.

The Returning Officer of the concerned area, deputy collector Mohani Sharma, tehsildar Shailendra Badonia, tehsildar Tripti Pateria and observer Agarwal's liaisoning officer and general manager PMGSY MK Kori were present.