Narmadapuram: Man sentenced to 2-year RI for false statement

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 07, 2022, 11:49 PM IST
article-image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A court in Narmadapuram has sentenced a man to two years rigorous imprisonment for recording a false statement in front of court.

District Prosecution Officer RK Khandegar said that a person identified as Om Prakash Maheshwari had lodged a complaint at Lokayukt, Bhopal on September 3, 2012 that a clerk Rajan Pillai posted at collector office in Hoshangabad was demanding a bribe against transferring a license.

Following that, the Special Police Establishment (SPE) of Lokayukta laid a trap and caught Pillai taking a bribe of Rs 6000. Later, SPE filed a charge-sheet in the special court in Hoshangabad.

During the trial, Maheshwari changed his statement and said that he had taken money from Pillai and he was returning money to him when Pillai was caught. He also said that Pillai was not demanding money from him.

The court found that Maheshwari recorded a false statement. Later, a trial was conducted against Maheshwari in the court of Judicial Magistrate.

The court awarded two years rigorous punishment to Maheshwari and also imposed a fine of Rs 15000.

