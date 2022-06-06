e-Paper Get App

Narmadapuram: Gym to come up at Nehru Park, residents upset

They have handed over a memorandum to the District Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh and demanded his intervention into it.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Monday, June 06, 2022, 10:33 PM IST
Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): The municipality has planned to open a gym at Nehru Park. But, local residents especially women and children have come forward to protest against the plan.

The women in the memorandum said that anti-social youths come to park and try to sexually harass women and girls. If the gym is opened, the anti-social elements would frequently visit the park and harass women and girls, they claimed in the memorandum.

They have also demanded that all birthday parties and other celebrations by local residents in the park should also be banned, so that women and children could easily use the park.

They also demanded that CCTV cameras should be installed in the park for security purposes and there must be a proper deployment of security personnel at the park.

Chief Municipality Officer Vinod Shukla said that some youths of the city had approached the district collector and requested him to open a gym at the park premises. “The model code of conduct (MCC) is in effect therefore I can’t comment much,” he said.

