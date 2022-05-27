Narmadapuram: Administration has completed preparations for panchayat polls, says Collector

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): District Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh has said that the district administration, police administration are fully prepared to conduct panchayat elections and ensure proper compliance of the new guidelines being sent by the Election Commission.

The district administration will ensure fair elections in every situation, he added. ìWhatever be the weather, the administration is fully prepared,'†he said while a query regarding the election being held during monsoon.

Out of 6,36,659 voters, 3,35,154 are male voters, while 3,01,495 are female voters. There are 10 voters in the third gender category.

According to Singh, 15 members of Zila Panchayat, 129 members of Janpad Panchayat 7 in Janpad Panchayat, 428 Sarpanches of and 7022 Panchs will be elected.

About 5600 polling personnel will be appointed in the election process. An additional polling staff will be appointed at the polling stations having more than 750 voters. The polling time will be from 7:00 am to 3:00 pm.† The election will be done through a direct voting system. Voters will be required to bring any one of the 23 identity cards prescribed by the commission for voting.

He said that there is no limit on the amount spent by the candidates in the elections, but it is necessary to inform the concerned department about carrying more than ten lakh rupees.

He said that the model code of conduct has been implemented in the panchayat area, it is necessary to take permission of the competent authority for organizing any kind of meeting, procession, rally etc., and orders for cancellation of arms license are being issued here.