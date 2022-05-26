Narmadapuram: Heroin worth Rs 100 crore seized, three arrested

Representative Picture |

Narmadapur (Madhya Pradesh): A team of Narcotics Bureau from Indore has arrested three women in Itarsi, sources claimed.

The team has seized heroin drugs worth Rs 100 crore from the women, who reportedly belong to Mizoram , sources added.

The woman reached Itarsi from Bangalore. They were staying at a Hotel. They were to deliver the consignment to a person who was to take it to Delhi.

The narcotics team raided the hotel during noon and detained them. They were later taken to Indore for further action.

“It is 21 kg and it's worth is more than Rs 100 crore,” a senior police official said, adding that a sample of the drug has been sent for laboratory.