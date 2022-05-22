Narmadapuram: District-level extempore competition under Youth Connect Campaign held

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Narmadapuram, organised a District Level Extempore competition under the youth connect campaign on may 21 May, BJYM's district president Deepak Mahalha said on Sunday.

In charge of district IT cell of BJYM Ankit Saini said that youth and students from across the district expressed their views on various topics. A total of 10 participants including Shraddha Sarathe, Lallan Rajput, Srishti Sharma, Vikalp Bathre, Praful Yadav, Brajesh Yadav, Yogendra Pagare, Saurabh Raghuvanshi, Udeshya Bharti and Neetu Malviya have been selected for Division Level competition scheduled to be held at Bhopal, soon, he informed.

He further added that all the participants were awarded.

BJP district in-charge Rakesh Jadaun, District General Secretary Prasanna Harne, District Vice President Sunil Rathore, District Vice President Anil Bundela, District Vice President Rajesh Tiwari, BJYM State Minister Pranshu Rane and a large number of Yuva Morcha workers were present on the occasion.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 11:30 PM IST