Narmadapuram: Nagdwari fair begins, to end on Aug 3

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Nagdwari Mela began at Pachmarhi on Saturday, which will conclude on August 3 for which adequate arrangements have been made by the district administration, as per officials.

Pachmarhi is a famous tourist destination of Narmadapuram district. Earlier, on Friday, after reaching Pachmarhi, the collector and the Superintendent of Police inspected all fair sites.

During their visit, district panchayat CEO Manoj Sariyam, SDM Pipariya Nitin Tale and SDOP Shivendu Joshi were also present.

Collector Neeraj Kumar Singh asked officials to ensure that the devotees coming to the fair don’t face inconvenience.

He directed the officers to make elaborate arrangements at all the points.

He said arrangements for medical treatment should also be made at the designated points during the fair.

He asked them to focus on smooth traffic, cleanliness, no use of single plastic, prevent illicit liquor sale, food quality, drinking water supply and its quality, deployment of police force and home guards etc.