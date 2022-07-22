Narmadapuram: 10-yr imprisonment to rape convict

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Sonu Yadav (26), a resident of Nayabazar, Narsinghpur, was found guilty of rape by the court of special judge. He has been sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment under Section 376 of IPC.

District Prosecution Officer RK Khandekar pleaded on behalf of the government. The 15-year-old minor girl lived with her maternal grandmother, who on April 14, 2019, went to Pithampur along with her companion.

A missing report was filed by her grandmother on the same night at Bankheri police station. The investigation was carried out by Sub-Inspector of Bankhedi police station Gaurishankar. It was found that Sonu Yadav raped her 4 to 5 times and took her to Narsinghpur as well.

The case has been pending at the Court of Special Judge ever since. Three years later, the accused was found guilty.

Read Also Narmadapuram: Dumper transporting illegal sand seized