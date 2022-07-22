e-Paper Get App

Narmadapuram: Dumper transporting illegal sand seized

According to District Mineral Officer Shashank Shukla, a dumper was stopped in front of Itarsi Agricultural Produce Market at midnight during patrolling by the team of the Mineral Department.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 22, 2022, 12:54 AM IST
article-image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): District collector Neeraj Kumar Singh, district mineral officer Shashank Shukla and mineral inspector Archana Tamrakar and her team stopped a truck transporting illegal sand in front of Itarsi agricultural produce market.

According to District Mineral Officer Shashank Shukla, a dumper was stopped in front of Itarsi Agricultural Produce Market at midnight during patrolling by the team of the Mineral Department. The truck was loaded with illegally excavated sand.

The dumper (MP 09 HJ 3799) of Mahabal Agro Warehouse, located in the Khandwa district, has been confiscated. Appropriate action was taken to seize the truck under the Madhya Pradesh Minor Mineral Rules, 2022.

Read Also
Narmadapuram: Tribal girl accuses BJP leader of assault
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalNarmadapuram: Dumper transporting illegal sand seized

RECENT STORIES

Presidential Election concluded, Droupadi Murmu is India's new president

Presidential Election concluded, Droupadi Murmu is India's new president

Govt can’t levy entertainment tax on fees charged by club to carry mobile phone inside racecourse:...

Govt can’t levy entertainment tax on fees charged by club to carry mobile phone inside racecourse:...

'Can't deny abortion if woman is unmarried': SC allows plea to terminate 24-week pregnancy

'Can't deny abortion if woman is unmarried': SC allows plea to terminate 24-week pregnancy

Mumbai: Rs 10 lakh compensation to 25-year-old woman who fell from moving bus, lost a toe

Mumbai: Rs 10 lakh compensation to 25-year-old woman who fell from moving bus, lost a toe

Nusli Wadia murder conspiracy case: Accused seeks Mukesh Ambani be summoned as witness

Nusli Wadia murder conspiracy case: Accused seeks Mukesh Ambani be summoned as witness