Narmadapuram: Dumper transporting illegal sand seized

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): District collector Neeraj Kumar Singh, district mineral officer Shashank Shukla and mineral inspector Archana Tamrakar and her team stopped a truck transporting illegal sand in front of Itarsi agricultural produce market.

According to District Mineral Officer Shashank Shukla, a dumper was stopped in front of Itarsi Agricultural Produce Market at midnight during patrolling by the team of the Mineral Department. The truck was loaded with illegally excavated sand.

The dumper (MP 09 HJ 3799) of Mahabal Agro Warehouse, located in the Khandwa district, has been confiscated. Appropriate action was taken to seize the truck under the Madhya Pradesh Minor Mineral Rules, 2022.

