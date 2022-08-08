Narmadapuram: Monsoon Marathon organised on 'Har Ghar Tiranga' theme

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): 'Monsoon Marathon' was organised on the lines of 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in the Pachmarhi hill station on Sunday. The marathon witnessed the turnout of more than 1000 participants and unfolded in four categories; 5 kilometres, 10 kilometres, 21 kilometres and 42 kilometres. All the participants exhibited immense vigour during the course of the marathon. It is noteworthy that this marathon stood out of all others due to the participation of people from all age groups, ranging from 10-year olds to 80-year olds.

Tourism board Managing Director Sheo Shekhar Shukla informed that the fourth version of the Pachmarhi Monsoon Marathon was conducted smoothly with the cooperative efforts of District Administration, Narmadapuram as well as Adventure and You (Ak connect). He added that the 42.2 km category of the marathon witnessed a good footfall and the conduct of the marathon is a true tribute to all the martyred freedom fighters.

All participants held the national flag in their hands and sprinted their way to the finishing line, during which utmost patriotism and sportsmanship was observed.

In the 42.2 km category, Tripti Pani clinched the first position under the 18-30 age group category, while Pahwa emerged as the top-spot holder in the 31-45 age category, followed by Harminder Singh Gill at the second position and Pradeep Kushwaha at the third position.

As the competition concluded, the radiant smile to make 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' a success was evident on the face of all the participants.