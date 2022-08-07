e-Paper Get App

Narmadapuram municipality sets 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in motion

While talking to the media, CMO Shukla stated that self-help groups (SHGs) of the district are indulged in flag-making.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, August 07, 2022, 12:30 AM IST
article-image

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to meet the objectives of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the collector of Narmadapuram district, Neeraj Kumar Singh has issued instructions to CMO Vinod Kumar Shukla to set the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in motion. On this occasion, a public awareness rally was taken out across the district, led by CMO Shukla.

While talking to the media, CMO Shukla stated that self-help groups (SHGs) of the district are indulged in flag-making. He said that various stalls have been laid in different localities of the district, municipality office, Meenakshi Chowk and Morchhali Chowk to name a few, which will operate daily from 10 am to 6 pm. The national flags will be available on the stalls for a nominal amount of Rs 30.

He has appealed to the general public to purchase the national flag and mount it on the top of the house and also above the religious flags at all places of worship.

In the end, he sought the participation of the general public in making 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' a success and maintaining the dignity of the national flag at all times.

Read Also
Narmadapuram: Workshop organised at Samaritans School on Agnipath Scheme
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeBhopalNarmadapuram municipality sets 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in motion

RECENT STORIES

Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian wrestler Naveen wins gold medal in men's free style 74kg category

Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian wrestler Naveen wins gold medal in men's free style 74kg category

Rakshabandhan 2022: Western Railway to run 6 pairs of special trains on special fare; check details

Rakshabandhan 2022: Western Railway to run 6 pairs of special trains on special fare; check details

Commonwealth Games 2022: Wrestler Ravi Dahiya wins gold in men's 57kg final

Commonwealth Games 2022: Wrestler Ravi Dahiya wins gold in men's 57kg final

Mumbai: BMC's treetop walkway project at Malabar Hills to be ready by January

Mumbai: BMC's treetop walkway project at Malabar Hills to be ready by January

Mumbai rains: IMD issues yellow alert for city for next four days

Mumbai rains: IMD issues yellow alert for city for next four days