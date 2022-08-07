Narmadapuram municipality sets 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in motion

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): In a bid to meet the objectives of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', the collector of Narmadapuram district, Neeraj Kumar Singh has issued instructions to CMO Vinod Kumar Shukla to set the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign in motion. On this occasion, a public awareness rally was taken out across the district, led by CMO Shukla.

While talking to the media, CMO Shukla stated that self-help groups (SHGs) of the district are indulged in flag-making. He said that various stalls have been laid in different localities of the district, municipality office, Meenakshi Chowk and Morchhali Chowk to name a few, which will operate daily from 10 am to 6 pm. The national flags will be available on the stalls for a nominal amount of Rs 30.

He has appealed to the general public to purchase the national flag and mount it on the top of the house and also above the religious flags at all places of worship.

In the end, he sought the participation of the general public in making 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' a success and maintaining the dignity of the national flag at all times.

