Narmadapuram: Minor girl rape accused get 10 years of rigorous imprisonment

According to information, the girl, 17, was sleeping at home when accused Pawan along with his friend Rohan knocked at the door. The duo kidnapped her.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, May 27, 2022, 11:20 PM IST
article-image
Jail/ Representational Image |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): A court in Narmadapuram sentenced a person to 10-years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor, District Prosecution Officer Narmadapuram RK Khandegar said.

They took the victim to Pawaní house, where latter raped her. The girl somehow managed to escape and reached home. She later lodged a complaint at the police station.

Though the girl died during investigation, the police filed a charge sheet on the basis of evidence they collected.

After hearing both sides, the court found Pawan guilty and sentenced him to 10-year rigorous imprisonment. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 2000.

article-image

