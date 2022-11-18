Narmadapuram: Mineral resources minister Singh chairs review meeting

FP Photo

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Mineral resources minister incharge of Narmadapuram district Brijendra Pratap Singh presided over a meeting at Narmadapuram collectorate on Thursday to review the progress of schemes and development projects launched by various departments.

As the meeting commenced, Minister Singh instructed general manager (GM) of discom to ramp up power supply system in Narmadapuram. Adding to this, he also directed to replace defunct transformers. He then also directed the GM to take note of the electricity related grievances.

He also reviewed availability and distribution of fertilisers in Narmadapuram and directed officials concerned to ensure its smooth distribution. Taking stock of the works being carried out under Jal Jeevan Mission, he issued instructions to officials incharge of scheme.

In the end, he reviewed the works being carried out by other departments and instructed them to complete all pending works on time.

Narmadapuram MLA Dr Sitasaran Sharma, Sohagpur MLA Vijaypaal Singh, Superintendent of Police Dr Gurkaran Singh and other officials were present at the meeting.